'He pulled down his pants': Woman recalls fighting off attacker during SEPTA ride; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA Transit Police are looking to identify a man in connection with an assault and robbery that took place on the subway earlier this month.

Action News spoke with the alleged victim in this incident, Rebecca MacBride from Philadelphia's Mount Airy neighborhood.

MacBride said she was bound for the Fern Rock Station on September 18 around 8:30 p.m. when her trip home on the Broad Street Line took a dangerous turn.

"It went from just like, a kind of weird guy on the subway, which happens, to a threat pretty quickly," MacBride said.

She says the trouble began after the Olney stop as the train emptied. That's when a man she'd noticed earlier reportedly did the unthinkable.

"He pulled down his pants and exposed himself and walked right towards me, trying to come near me," MacBride said.

MacBride said she ducked out of the way, cursed at the man, and called 911.

She said she even bit him on the arm in self-defense as he tried to grab her.

MacBride told Action News the bite spooked her assailant and he initially retreated.

Unfortunately, he allegedly came back and took her phone, cutting off MacBride's communication with 911 and her husband, who she had been texting.

Once the train arrived at the Fern Rock Station, SEPTA says the man fled and was last seen on video attempting to board a bus shirtless.

Police say he also discarded the phone in the area of 10th Street and Nedro Avenue. Using GPS technology, MacBride said her husband was able to recover it.

Officers who responded to the scene a short time later were unable to locate the suspect.

MacBride is concerned the man is still at large and could potentially victimize someone else.

"I just want him caught. He's still out there and what if someone does freeze? Or what if there's more time that elapses where he's alone with them, how long could you fight this person?" she questioned.

SEPTA officials say the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information on this suspects is asked to contact the police at 215-686-TIPS.