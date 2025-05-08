PA House passes bill in effort to legalize recreational marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania House is making history with the passing of a landmark bill that could legalize recreational marijuana.

But this move is unlike other efforts to allow cannabis use. It would be sold under a state-owned store model, similar to how Pennsylvania sells liquor.

It was a very close call on this push to legalize, tax and regulate recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over.

The Democrat-controlled House narrowly approved the bill in a 102 to 101 vote.

The bill, introduced by Representatives Rick Krajewski, of Philadelphia, and Dan Frankel, of Pittsburgh, would also expunge and vacate certain marijuana related convictions.

But, the bill is finding little support in the Republican-controlled Senate.

They are concerned about numerous issues, including that marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana in 2016, but those who don't have a medical card have to drive across state lines to purchase legal pot.

There are 24 states that currently allow adult use of marijuana, including New Jersey and Delaware.

Governor Josh Shapiro has pushed to legalize recreational marijuana in his budget in February, proposing that the industry would generate $1.3 billion in revenue for Pennsylvania in the first five years.

