Upper Darby, Pa. woman convicted of torturing animals for social media likes

UPPER DARY, Pa. (WPVI) -- An Upper Darby woman was convicted of torturing animals and then posting the videos on social media.

Anigar Monsee was found guilty on four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police arrested Monsee last year and say she admitted to the abuse.

Investigators say she did it to get likes and follows.

In one video, Monsee is seen with a chicken.

"During the video, she is soliciting more likes and more viewers. And once she gets to the point where she is satisfied with the number of viewers, she then proceeds -- over the course of 10 minutes -- to harm and ultimately kill that chicken," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told Action News last year.

Monsee faces up to seven years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for July.