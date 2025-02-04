Heart conditions often misdiagnosed in women, survey shows

A new survey of America's heart doctors reveals an epidemic of misdiagnosis for women.

The Women's Heart Alliance says 84% of cardiologists have had patients in the past year whose heart issues were misdiagnosed by other doctors.

Heart disease in women is often different than in men.

Fewer women have chest pain during a heart attack, but do have sweating, nausea, indigestion, or pain in the arms, jaw, neck or back.

The survey also found that cardiologists are treating younger women today than they were five years ago.

Obesity, high blood pressure and stress are rising as risk factors, as are complications from pregnancy.

Having COVID early in the pandemic is also being recognized as a big risk.

The Heart Alliance says women need to adopt healthy habits, and advocate for themselves.

