Philadelphia police seek 2 men in connection with mother's murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of 47-year-old Heather Rainey.

The mother of two was shot near 7th and Poplar streets on June 22.

"My aunt had a name. Her name was Heather," said the victim's niece, Charlisa Mcrae. "She was a mother, she was a military veteran, she was a human being."

Heather Rainey

Mcrae said her family hasn't been able to rest ever since the senseless murder.

"When I see her in my dreams, I ask her, 'What happened?' She just shakes her head," said Marceda Rainey, another niece.

Police say the victim was found shot to death in the street around 11 p.m. Her car was found running nearby with the windows smashed out and a hammer sitting on top.

On Thursday afternoon, police put out a picture of two men wanted for questioning in the murder case. They are known to frequent the area of 5th and Cumberland streets and are considered armed and dangerous.

IMAGE: Philadelphia police are searching for these two men in connection with the murder of Heather Rainey.

Rainey's family doesn't know why she was targeted. They believe the killer was trying to steal her car.

As they prepare to bury her on Friday, they said she won't rest until the killers are caught.

"Her soul is not rested. I see her in my dreams," said Rainey.

They want people to come forward with information to help solve this case.

"You would want somebody to say something if something like this happened to your family. So I want you to do the same for mine," said Mcrae.