Heavy rain floods parts of Schuylkill Expressway, brings down trees across region

Heavy rain floods parts of I-76, brings down trees across region

Heavy rain floods parts of I-76, brings down trees across region

Heavy rain floods parts of I-76, brings down trees across region

Heavy rain floods parts of I-76, brings down trees across region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Heavy rain uprooted trees in some areas and flooded parts of the Schuylkill Expressway.

Storms rolled through the Delaware Valley at the height of Wednesday's evening commute.

Maximillian Sablosky lives off Radnor Road in Wayne.

PECO says the severe weather caused a tree along Radnor Road to fall, which led to a transformer fire.

"It's been going on for quite some time. It's still not put out. The electric is still on, and it's still a live fire," said Sablosky.

Earlier in the day, part of South Sartain Street in South Philadelphia was closed after a tree was uprooted during the storm.

During the evening rush home, PennDOT says there were several flooding incidents on I-76, including the eastbound lanes of the highway near Montgomery Drive.

After the storms moved through, the Action Cam was in Center City, where another tree fell onto a car on the 2300 block of Delancey Place.

No injuries were reported during the storms.

Get the latest AccuWeather forecast at 6abc.com/weather.