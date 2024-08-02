Helicopter makes emergency landing in South Philadelphia after running low on fuel

It successfully landed near where the historic SS United States is docked on the Delaware River.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A helicopter made an emergency landing in South Philadelphia.

The pilot steered the aircraft onto Pier 82, along Christopher Columbus Boulevard at 3:30 a.m. on Friday when it was running low on fuel.

Police say everyone onboard, including three men and one woman, are fine and were not injured.

Police could not tell us where the helicopter was originally headed, but a flight tracking website shows the chopper left Newark Liberty International Airport at 2 a.m.

Action News pulled FAA records and found the Robinson R44 helicopter was built this year and is registered to a company in Coatesville.

