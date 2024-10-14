Hellerick's Family Farm offers family fun, adventure for the fall

Hellerick's Family Farm has a collection of agritourism attractions including a 40-foot adventure course with ziplines and bridges.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hellerick's Family Farm offers an adventure destination for the family in the fall.

The 30-acre property has a collection of agritourism attractions including a 40-foot adventure course with ziplines and bridges.

There is a five-acre sunflower garden and a five-acre wildflower space.

Hayrides offer tours of the farm, and they carry 60 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes.

This year they added miniature golf and soft serve ice cream to go with the corn maze.

Plus, you can visit farm animals and even get a yoga session in with goats.

While you are there you can learn about the family farm, which dates back to 1785.

5500 Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18902