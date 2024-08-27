Here's what's on the menu at Atlantic City Restaurant Week, Oct. 6-11

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Atlantic City Restaurant Week returns October 6-11.

More than 50 restaurants in Atlantic City and throughout the region are participating, offering dining options for every taste.

The list of participating eateries includes independent restaurants, casino spots and celebrity chefs.

Restaurants offer a 3-course prix fixe menu that includes appetizer, entrée and dessert.

They are serving lunch for $20.24 and dinners for $40.24.

Girasole Ristorante | Facebook | Instagram

3108 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Superfrico Atlantic City | Facebook | Instagram

Caesars Atlantic City

2100 Pacific Avenue Caesars Level 1, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

La Strada at the Shore | Facebook | Instagram

Harrah's

777 Harrah's Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ 08401