Here's what's on the menu at Atlantic City Restaurant Week, Oct. 6-11

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Atlantic City Restaurant Week returns October 6-11.
More than 50 restaurants in Atlantic City and throughout the region are participating, offering dining options for every taste.
The list of participating eateries includes independent restaurants, casino spots and celebrity chefs.
Restaurants offer a 3-course prix fixe menu that includes appetizer, entrée and dessert.
They are serving lunch for $20.24 and dinners for $40.24.
Girasole Ristorante | Facebook | Instagram
3108 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Superfrico Atlantic City | Facebook | Instagram
Caesars Atlantic City
2100 Pacific Avenue Caesars Level 1, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
La Strada at the Shore | Facebook | Instagram
Harrah's
777 Harrah's Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ 08401