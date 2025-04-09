Hershey Company filming movie about its founder and the iconic chocolate empire in Pennsylvania

The Hershey Company announced that a film about its founder is set for release next year.

A very sweet movie is set to come to life on the big screen.

The movie titled "Hershey" will feature "American Horror Story" actor Finn Wittrock, as Milton Hershey, and "White Lotus" actress Alexandra Daddario, as Catherine "Kitty" Hershey.

The film will explore the origins of the iconic chocolate empire in Pennsylvania, along with the Hershey family's philanthropic legacy, including the Milton Hershey School for children in need.

"Hershey" will be directed by Mark Waters of "Mean Girls" and "Freaky Friday."

The feature will begin filming across Pennsylvania next month and is set to be released sometime next year.

