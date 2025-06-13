Hidden camera disguised as pen found in bathrooms on Ocean City boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after multiple hidden cameras were found in bathrooms along the Ocean City boardwalk, Action News has learned.

One recording device was discovered by Fallon Conway around 11 a.m. Thursday. It was hidden behind a trash can in a family bathroom on East 6th Street.

The camera is in the shape of a pen.

"You know, there's a pen on the floor in the bathroom, that's already kinda odd," said Fallon Conway, of Deptford Township.

Conway, her best friend, and her small child were all in the bathroom. Trusting her instincts, she inspected further and disassembled the device.

"I unscrewed it, and when I did, I saw the little charger port for it and an SD card in there. So I held the button on the pen, and it turned off, so that when we realized it was a camera," she said.

Ocean City Police are investigating, but right now, it's not known how long the cameras were in the bathroom, who's responsible, or how many others may have been victimized.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police.

City officials say more information is expected to be released Friday.