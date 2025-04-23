Sentencing to begin for Robert Crimo III in Highland Park parade shooting

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- Robert Crimo III, who pleaded guilty to the deadly July 4th parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, is expected in court for sentencing Wednesday.

The start of Crimo's sentencing comes after he suddenly pleaded guilty to scores of murder charges before his trial was even set to start.

Crimo faces life in prison for carrying out the 2022 parade shooting that left seven people dead and dozens of others injured.

Before opening statements began on the first day of Crimo's trial, the 24-year-old abruptly changed his plea to guilty in front of a courtroom filled with survivors and witnesses of the horrific shooting.

He pleaded guilty to 21 counts of first degree murder...and 48 counts of attempted first degree murder.

Survivors said the change in plea brought a sense of relief.

"It was a shock to hear the words that he was changing his plea," Ashbey Beasley said. "Just knowing that this plea has been entered and we will not have to see him again is what we all need

After the shocking change in plea, prosecutors told reporters they had a mountain of evidence against Crimo, including DNA, fingerprints eyewitnesses and even a videotaped confession.

Victims of the mass shooting are also expected in court Wednesday. Sentencing is set to begin at 9 a.m. CT.