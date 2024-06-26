Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III decides not to change to guilty plea

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III declined to change his plea during a hearing Wednesday.

The courtroom was packed with survivors and they are devastated by what happened in court.

Robert Crimo III was expected to change his plea from not guilty to guilty but he apparently changed his mind

The 23-year-old was sitting in a wheelchair, for reasons unknown, at the case management conference.

Prosecutors went over the terms of the plea deal where Crimo would have pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

The agreed negotiation was for a term of natural life with no possibility of parole.

When the judge asked Crimo if those terms were what he agreed to, he remained silent, shrugged his shoulders and looked at the people sitting in the courtroom behind him.

His defense attorneys then started whispering to him and then the judge allowed them a short recess to discuss. Minutes later they returned and Crimo rejected the plea.

Crimo is accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park in 2022.

Survivors were there in the courtroom ready for this to advance to the sentencing phase Wednesday. They were prepared to give victim impact statements, but that was not to be.

Crimo's father left court without any comment. When asked if he knew what his son's reasons were for changing his mind, he continued to say no comment.

Crimo III has changed his mind in the past, wanting to get rid of his public defenders and represent himself.

This new development are a huge blow to the families who had expected to close this chapter before the two-year mark of the shooting which is about a week away.

Meanwhile, this will now go to trial as originally planned in February of next year.

Victims had hoped to avoid that altogether and not re-live the pain of that day and the days after.