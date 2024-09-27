Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month Visions, hosted by Alyana Gomez and Walter Perez

PHILADELPHIA -- Alyana Gomez and Walter Perez highlight impactful contributions in the Hispanic and Latin American communities throughout the Philadelphia region.

Galería Esperanza brings Hispanic works of art to Hunting Park

Galería Esperanza, located within the Esperanza Arts Center (EAC), is a state-of-the-art venue that's quickly becoming a regional hub for Latino arts and culture.

Opened in December 2023, the art gallery showcases the work of Latino and local artists and will serve as a training ground for the next generation of Latino artists.

Esperanza's inaugural exhibit, Sueño de Reyes, features the work of renowned Puerto Rican teacher and artist, Mr. Tato González.

The exhibit tells the story of the Three Kings-also known as the Magi-and highlights the cultural significance of Three Kings Day, or Epiphany, which is an important part of Christmas traditions in Puerto Rico and throughout Latin America.

Galería Esperanza | Facebook | Instagram

4261 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140

Xiente launches Busesito, region's first preschool on wheels

Busesito is Spanish for Little Bus, and the mobile preschool program, launched this spring by the non-profit Xiente, is believed to be the first on the East Coast.

It is a two-generational program that recently graduated its first batch of preschoolers and their families.

The children, 3-5 years old, board the bus to learn the skills they'll need for kindergarten, while parents get lessons on financial literacy, parenting and any other issues that are standing in the way of their upward mobility.

Xiente was founded as the Norris Square Civic Association in 1982 by a group of Puerto Rican women who wanted to make their neighborhood cleaner and safer.

It was soon renamed the Norris Square Community Alliance.

But, as the community they served spread beyond the Norris Square neighborhood, the non-profit rebranded again to Xiente.

The programs, all free, are in both English and Spanish.

For the wee ones, they offer everything from infant care to early head start to preschool programs.

There's a Youth Take Action Center that offers teens a safe space after school until 2 a.m., and on weekends.

It has an e-sports room, a cafe, a computer lab where kids can take college readiness courses and a game room.

The Busesito program has two certified teachers on the bus with a maximum of eight students who get five hours a week of instruction for six months.

Xiente Education Vice President Adamary Sosa says children on the bus are already testing higher on school readiness assessments than children who are actually in school five days a week, six hours a day.

Xiente is currently accepting students for both its mobile and physical preschools.

Xiente | Enrollment

174 Diamond St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19122

New Leash on Life Philly helps imprisoned, rescue dogs find hope and new lives

Norberto Rob Rosa is the Senior Vice President of programs at New Leash on Life.

The non-profit reentry program pairs dogs at the pound at risk of being euthanized with prisoners deemed worthy of a fresh start.

The dogs live with the inmates for 11 weeks, during which they learn life skills, career readiness, and how to care for animals.

By the time they graduate from the program, the pups have the training they need to be successfully adopted.

The prisoners are eligible for early parolec, with a new Leash providing an additional three months of support to help them successfully re-enter society.

Rosa experienced the criminal justice system at the age of 19; his 12 years in the penitentiary is what drives him to help others.

Joining a prison program at Graterford changed his life and allowed him to find his purpose.

There, he met Marian Marchese, who founded New Leash on Life with Rosa's help.

With his love of animals, he's helping create fresh starts for both sheltered dogs and prisoners.

New Leash on Life| Instagram |Facebook

Conjunto Philadelphia plays Cuban music that evolved into modern salsa

Local band Conjunto Philadelphia brings the music of pre-revolutionary Cuba to life, at venues across the area, including a standing gig at Bolo Restaurant in Rittenhouse every Thursday during happy hour.

The group was formed 15 years ago by Jeff Torchon, an aficionado of the genres that the band says all other forms of modern Latin music come from - like the bolero, the cha cha cha, and more.

The core group of seven rotates as members are available, and includes instruments from congas and timbales to trumpet and upright bass.

Conjunto Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

Bolo Restaurant | Instagram

2025 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

267-639-2741

Kensington's Rock Ministries builds boxing foundation for Johnny Rivera and father

Pro boxing sensation Johnny 'Different Breed' Rivera is being touted as the next big thing from Philly.

The 18-year-old was raised in the sport -- along with his siblings Isaac and Valery -- by his father and coach, Johnny 'Rocket' Rivera.

Johnny and his longtime wife Daiana have based their children's training at Kensington-based Rock Ministries, founded by another former boxer - Pastor Buddy Osborn.

'Pastor Buddy' started his combat sports program more than 20 years ago to give the kids of the neighborhood an outlet away from the trauma they live through growing up in Kensington.

He charges no money, no child is turned away, and the only requirement to join is participation in Bible study.

Johnny's father and coach came up through the program and says it saved him from becoming a statistic.

The Rock Ministries | Facebook | Instagram

2755 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134

215-739-3927

Johnny 'Different Breed' Rivera

Rick Perez giving back with new role at Olivet Boys and Girls Club

Rick Perez continues to build community in Reading.

The former head coach of the Reading High School basketball team had a successful run winning three PIAA 6A State Championships.

Now, the coach has set his sights on creating a successful environment for the club that helped raise him.

Perez is the new CEO of the Olivet Boys and Girls Club of Reading & Berks County.

He now works in the same buildings where he spent his childhood growing up in Reading.

The mission of the club is to serve as a recreational space for underprivileged youth.

As the new CEO, he is sharing his personal story of struggle with kids who are coming from a similar background, hoping to inspire the next generation of leaders in the community.

Olivet Boys & Girls Club of Reading & Berks County | Facebook | Instagram

Franklin Institute helping to train next generation of scientists

For 200 years, the Franklin Institute has been the place to go for everything from a solar eclipse party to blockbuster exhibitions like The Art of the Brick, the world's largest display of LEGO art.

Restoration of the museum's beloved Baldwin Locomotive is underway and there's a new Wondrous Space display.

But the Franklin Institute is also a place where high school students who are passionate about science can be immersed in real-world learning.

Deanna Torres graduated from the museum's first class of STEM Scholars a decade ago.

Like many of the Franklin's STEM Scholars, Torres was the first in her family to go to college and says the four-year program helped her with everything from SAT prep to networking with scientists and people working in all kinds of STEM fields.

Torres is now an X-ray technician and says it was through the Franklin Institute's STEM Scholars program that she learned about the field of radiology.

The program is free, funded by donors, and it's open to teens who are highly motivated but underserved.

Students generally enter the STEM scholars program as freshmen and stay through their senior year in high school.

Derek Serrano is a senior at W.B. Saul High School of Agricultural Sciences and part of the Franklin Institute's current class of STEM Scholars.

He wants to study agricultural engineering with a focus on animal genetics.

He says he has always had a love for horses and, in his wildest dreams, he'd like to make history in the field of genetic cloning by cloning the perfect horse.

The Franklin Institute is currently searching for students for its next class of STEM Scholars.

The Franklin Institute | Facebook | Instagram

222 N 20th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

STEM Scholars Program | Application

Gift of Life Donor Program creates a friendship through hardship

Nilsa Edmonds was close to death.

Pat Hieber had just lost her son.

Twenty five years later, the two are connected by that brief window of hardship.

Hieber's son Chris donated the liver that saved Edmonds' life through the Gift of Life donor program.

The two met after a couple years of writing letters and their relationship has been a bond as strong as family.

The two have been regulars at the Transplant Games where donors and recipients gather to celebrate through and Olympic style sporting event.

And they continue to honor Chris 25 years after his passing.

Gift of Life Donor Program | Facebook | Instagram

6abc honorees for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month

6abc is Philly Proud to select and honor prominent Hispanic and Latin American community leaders here in Philadelphia and across the region.

This year's Theme is "Al servicio de otros" -- at the service of others.

This year's honorees are:

Rev. Bonnie Camarada - Director of Partnerships for the Salvation Army

Varsovia Fernandez - CEO of the Pennsylvania CDFI Network

The Garces Foundation

Rick Perez - CEO Olivet Boys & Girls Club of Reading & Berks County

