Historic artifacts spanning centuries on display at the Berks History Center

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- In this edition of One Tank Trips, we're delving into the rich history of Berks County and its diverse communities.

The Berks History Center showcases three floors filled with thousands of historical artifacts that span centuries.

The museum is located in Reading, Pa., as a dedicated space where history truly comes to life.

