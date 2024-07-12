Hit French series 'HIP - High Intellectual Potential' streaming now, ahead of ABC adaptation

The French series serves as inspiration for the American adaptation, starring Kaitlin Olson, coming to ABC this fall.

LOS ANGELES -- The first three seasons of the hit French series, "HIP - High Intellectual Potential," are now available to stream on Hulu.

The show serves as inspiration for the new ABC dramedy, "High Potential," starring Kaitlin Olson ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"). The series is set to premiere this fall.

The synopsis for the French version is as follows, "One night, while working as a cleaning lady in a police station, Morgane can't resist "tidying up" the elements on an investigation board. When the cops return the next day, they realize she's brought them a giant step closer to finding the suspect. It turns out Morgane has High Intellectual Potential. Morgane strikes a deal with the cops: she agrees to work for them, but in exchange they have to work for her, reopening a missing persons investigation into her first true love, who vanished fifteen years ago."

"HIP - High Intellectual Potential" stars Marie Denarnaud, Audrey Fleurot, Mehdi Nebbou and Laura Way.

The American adaptation, "High Potential," is written by Drew Goddard and stars Olson as Morgan (without the "e"), Daniel Sunjata as detective Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Osman, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena.

Check out the new "High Potential" promo and interviews with the cast.

"It's like I just roll out of bed and right into character, on account of, you know, being so smart. Did I make that clear? I'm very very smart," Olson joked in the promo.

Watch the premiere of "High Potential" Tuesday, September 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

