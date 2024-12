Holiday joy at the Grange Estate

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Grange Estate is decked out during the holiday season with over a dozen Christmas trees throughout the house in Delaware County.

A massive draw is the incredible model train display from the floor to the ceiling.

The displays are new every year, which keeps visitors coming back.

Their holiday season runs from now until January 5, and it's even open on Saturdays and Sundays.