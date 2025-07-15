Homicide investigation underway after man shot and killed in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Port Richmond.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Port Richmond.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Port Richmond.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Port Richmond.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Port Richmond.

The victim was discovered on Salmon Street, near East Monmouth, around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities believe the victim was around 49 years old.

"We are checking the block for some cameras. Homicide is on location, and they will scan the area for witnesses and video evidence," said Philadelphia Police Inspector Michael Gormley.

A neighbor, who was arriving home from work was flagged down by a man on a bike who said had seen the victim on the sidewalk but didn't have a phone.

"I was approached by a man on a bike. While at the stop sign, he asked me to stop, said he needed some help. Didn't know what it was -- was a little suspect at that time of night. Continued to tell me I needed to call 911. He almost had ran over a man that was bleeding from the head on the sidewalk of Salmon. He rides back on his bike, I pull down the street -- keep a safe distance because I didn't know what I was getting into and confirmed there was a body there and called 911 and stuck around and talked to detectives," explained Ryan Leigh.

The man had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did recover some bullet casings but don't know the circumstances of the shooting yet.

Neighbors tell 6abc they heard shots in the area shortly before midnight. A neighbor who lives around the corner shared ring video of police searching the area around midnight.

Right now, it's unclear if those were unrelated gunshots or if they were the fatal shots, and the victim wasn't initially found.