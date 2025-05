Horsham VFW Post 9788 members reel in free fishing lessons and rods for local children

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Local veterans were out in nature this morning to give kids a lesson in one of their collective favorite hobbies.

The Horsham VFW Post collected donated equipment to teach kids how to fish.

Each child went home with their very own fishing rod and lots of memories.

