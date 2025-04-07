24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Horticultural therapist helps veterans dig a little deeper

ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, April 7, 2025 8:45PM
Peg Schofield & Heroic Gardens help military veterans find a purposeful passion in something as small as a potted plant.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Peg Schofield helps military veterans find a purposeful passion in something as small as a potted plant.

She does it as a horticultural therapist with Heroic Gardens, a nonprofit dedicated to helping vets experience the healing power of plants and nature.

Schofield hosts period workshops for veterans with NewCourtland, an organization that helps provide housing for those in need.

