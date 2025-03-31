NJ woman builds 'SisterHood' of service for 30 years

Rev. Hilda Covington has spent the last 30 years helping families get food, clothing, and more in Burlington, New Jersey.

Rev. Hilda Covington has spent the last 30 years helping families get food, clothing, and more in Burlington, New Jersey.

Rev. Hilda Covington has spent the last 30 years helping families get food, clothing, and more in Burlington, New Jersey.

Rev. Hilda Covington has spent the last 30 years helping families get food, clothing, and more in Burlington, New Jersey.

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Around 30 years ago, Rev. Hilda Covington formed 'SisterHood Inc.' which has gone beyond helping just women and children make ends meet.

In fact, she helped single father Arthur Muse stay afloat - and now he's helping others do the same!

'SisterHood Inc.' had its humble beginnings around 1994 and then formed officially by 1996. Today, it receives countless donations from the community in addition to partners like Wegmans and Philabundance.

They host food drives throughout the week and even allow residents to come in and 'shop' for free clothing items.

They are currently undergoing a revitalization project to improve areas of the facility and prepare SisterHood Inc. for the next 30 years and beyond.

To learn more about SisterHood Inc., visit their Facebook page.

RELATED: Pa. teacher creates $20 kindness challenge in memory of her sister