House collapses along Broad Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A house collapsed in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood on Wednesday.

It happened on the 4500 block of Broad Street just after 2:30 p.m.

The Action Cam at the scene captured the back of the home, which had completely collapsed. It's still unclear if the recent storms played a factor.

Authorities have also not said whether anyone was inside or if there are any injuries.