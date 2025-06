Firefighters battle hot temperatures and flames in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters battled the extreme temperatures and flames as they worked to extinguish a house fire in West Philadelphia that injured one person.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

The flames were brought under control in under a half hour.

A man in his 60s was taken to Penn Presbyterian to be treated for smoke inhalation.