House fire in Marcus Hook, Delaware County leaves one man dead

MARCUS HOOK, Pa. (WPVI) -- One man is dead and at least two other people, including a juvenile, are hurt after a house fire in Delaware County.

Firefighters pulled one victim from the burning home along the 200 block of Market Street in Marcus Hook on Monday morning.

Family members have identified the victim as 80-year-old Obaid Ghaznavi.

"He just retired from Crozer and he was a good guy. A very good guy," said the victim's brother-in-law, John Johnson. "I don't know how this happened."

Johnson says he was driving home when he saw fire trucks and police officers racing past him. He later learned it was his family at the focus of the investigation.

"I didn't know it was my family's house at the time," said Johnson.

A Marcus Hook spokesperson says the victim was pulled through the 2nd story front window.

Two others, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Action News is told one pet also died in the fire.

Crews were dispatched just before 10:15 a.m. and it took 30 minutes to contain the fire.

The neighboring home's siding was also burned.

In a statement, the borough manager of Marcus Hook wrote:

"While we don't know all the details of today's devastating incident yet or the circumstances that may have impacted this morning's harrowing outcome, our hearts go out to the survivors, the victims loved ones, and the first responders who undoubtedly have been affected by this tragic incident."

The fire is under investigation by the local fire marshal, the state marshal as well as CID.