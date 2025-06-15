24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
House passes bill that would raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage

Sunday, June 15, 2025 2:26PM
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A bill that would raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage passed the Democratic-controlled House this week.

It calls for the minimum wage to go up to $15 an hour in larger counties, and up to $12 an hour in smaller counties.

It's considered a new approach that's designed to garner Republican support following years of unsuccessful attempts to raise the minimum wage to $15 across the board.

Under the House bill, Pennsylvania's biggest county, Philadelphia, would see its minimum wage immediately jump to $15 an hour on January 1.

The current minimum wage is $7.25 - it has been that way since 2009.

