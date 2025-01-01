New laws taking effect in 2025 in Pa., NJ, and Del.

PHILADELPHIA -- Several new laws will take effect across the tri-state area to start 2025.

Here are a few:

Pennsylvania:

Urgent care centers and health care providers will now be included in the state's Safe Haven law. This means people will now be allowed to surrender a newborn child to public safety authorities and health care workers without punishment.

Changes to health insurance are also on the way. All state-regulated insurance, including Medicaid, will be required to cover biomarker testing for cancer.

New Jersey:

A new law is aimed at increasing the number of teachers in the Garden state. Teacher candidates will no longer be required to complete a basic skills test.

The minimum wage in New Jersey is also going up to $15-49 per hour.

Delaware:

The First State will also see an increase to the minimum wage there. That goes up to $15.

Agricultural, federal, volunteer and tipped employees are mostly exempt.

