Dozens of animals unaccounted for after barn fire in Montgomery County

LANSDALE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Roughly 40 animals are either dead or missing after heavy flames engulfed a barn in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.

The blaze broke out around 3:13 a.m. Wednesday at the House of Wiggle Goats, a rescue and sanctuary that provides lifelong care for goats and other farm animals. The property, which was built in 1857, is home to roughly 120 animals.

Video shows the heavy flames ravaging the barn. Some animals quickly became trapped under a collapsed roof as firefighters worked to contain the inferno.

"This is a farmer's worst nightmare," said owner Erin Wiggle.

Wiggle says at least 12 other animals are currently being treated by veterinarians.

Initial 911 calls came in from drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The Worcester Fire Marshal said multiple fire departments and tanker trucks were needed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials and the sanctuary believe it may have been electrical in nature.

Much of the sanctuary has been left in ruins, but Wiggle said community members have stepped up with overwhelming support during their time of need.

"We can rebuild the barn, but the loss of life is extremely tragic," said Wiggle.

