'This is the largest single investment in housing in Philadelphia history,' Parker told the city council.

Mayor Cherelle Parker unveils plan that would invest $2B into housing for Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council held a special session on Monday, where Mayor Cherelle Parker unveiled her plans to expand housing in the city.

She says the issue is that the city doesn't have enough "affordable housing."

Mayor Parker says there are beautiful, new units "right here" in Center City that sit empty because people can't afford them.

But, right across the street, is a place that could hold the solution: City Hall.

This is believed to be the first time the city council has convened a special session focused solely on housing.

"This is the largest single investment in housing in Philadelphia history," Parker told the city council.

It's an investment that "affordable housing advocates" say is long overdue.

"It is not fair. Philadelphia citizens need the help of all of us,' said Nora Lichtash, with the Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities.

Mayor Parker's solution is a proposed plan called "HOME," which is short for "Housing Opportunities Made Easy." It's an initiative that is part of her goal to build and preserve 30,000 units of new and existing housing throughout her administration.

The cornerstone of the plan includes a $2 billion investment in housing. One billion would be in the value of the city's assets. The other billion would come from public funds, including city and state funds, as well as federal funds, which city leaders know "could" be impacted by the Trump administration.

"We have to be fiscally responsible and we started by putting $95 million in our reserves just to protect us in the event any cuts have an impact on the City of Philadelphia," said Council President Kenyatta Johnson (D).

Parker is also proposing an increase in the realty transfer tax, which she says is small enough to not greatly impact individuals but, instead, get more funds from "commercial and industrial" real estate.

The funds would go to programs that build new housing units, address blight, give homeowners money for improvements and help renters facing eviction.

The plan, though, needs approval from City Council members who heard it for the first time on Monday.

"Certainly, we all need to see more details but in general, it's exciting that this is the priority of the administration," said Jamie Gauthier (D).

Former HUD secretary Marcia Fudge was among those who provided guidance for Mayor Parker's plan as she works to create and preserve 30,000 units of affordable housing.

"This plan, Mr. President, proposes the production of 13,500 new homes and the preservation of 16,500 existing homes," Parker said.

Parker vows that if her plan is approved, progress won't be slow.

"I want shovels in the ground. I want houses built preserved and restored," she said.

The mayor is also proposing something she calls "One Philly Mortgage." The program would provide 30-year fixed-rate loans, with buyers putting just 3% down.

However, this entire proposal still has a long way to go.

It needs to be formally introduced and go through a series of hearings in the city council.

That process starts in about a month.