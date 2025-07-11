How Action News covered Live Aid in 1985

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Live Aid came to Philadelphia in 1985 it put Philadelphia on the world stage and the Action News Team jumped into Action.

Here is some of our coverage from the big day - and the day after - from Cathy Gandolfo, John Rawlins, Gary Papa and Hank Sperka.

Cathy and John were in the stadium with the fans who were hot, but happy. Gary Papa was in the press box with Vernon Odom and Chris Wagner, and Hank Sperka returned to JFK the next day to see what it took to clean up after 100,000 people.

Action News Reporter Cathy Gandolfo reports on the sweltering heat and how fans kept their cool

Action News Reporter Cathy Gandolfo spent the day inside a packed JFK Stadium with hot but happy fans

Action News Reporter John Rawlins was in the crowd at JFK for Live Aid.

One day after 100,000 people were at Live Aid, Action News Reporter Hank Sperka returned to the stadium for the big cleanup