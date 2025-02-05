How long will we have to keep shelling out more money for eggs?

As the deadly avian flu continues to kill millions of birds, the price of eggs continues to rise.

As the deadly avian flu continues to kill millions of birds, the price of eggs continues to rise.

As the deadly avian flu continues to kill millions of birds, the price of eggs continues to rise.

As the deadly avian flu continues to kill millions of birds, the price of eggs continues to rise.

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) -- As the deadly avian flu continues to kill millions of birds, the price of eggs continues to rise.

Businesses like Dairy Cottage in Springfield, Delaware County are feeling the impact.

"Prices have definitely gone up. I think they were around about $2.99 a dozen. I think now anywhere between $5.99 to $7.99," said Tim Vanni, a cook at the restaurant. "We've had to look at a bunch of different places, bunch of different suppliers, to see who's giving deals, who has extra to give out."

The price of eggs has gone up at least 37% in the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and are not expected to come down anytime soon.

RELATED: Waffle House is placing a surcharge on every egg it sells

"They say it's the bird flu, but how do they fix that?" said Tricia O'Loughlin from West Chester.

The bird is flu running rampant, forcing farmers to slaughter millions of chickens every month. It's leading some to look for other ways to get their eggs.

"My son and his wife have chickens and they get their eggs for free, so I think everybody should get some chickens," said O'Loughlin

With eggs at a premium, Dairy Cottage says it has had to raise its prices on breakfast items like omelets.

RELATED: First Pa. case of bird flu at commercial poultry farm detected in Lehigh County

We checked out prices for a dozen Eggland's Best cage-free brown eggs at three supermarkets. Acme was $6.19, Walmart was $6.06 and Giant had the best deal at $5.19, but they were out of stock.

Customers say they're seeing bare shelves everywhere they go.

"With the snow coming I could get my milk and bread but where am I going to get the eggs?" said Patrick McAndrews from Springfield.

Food marketers we spoke to said they don't expect egg prices to come down anytime soon. In fact, they believe prices will keep rising.