How Pennsylvania-made fire hoses are saving lives across the country

ERIE, Pa. (WPVI) -- The next time a firefighter battles intense flames, there's a good chance the equipment they're using was made in Pennsylvania.

Snap-tite Hose, a company with factories in Erie and Union City, has been manufacturing firefighting hoses for more than 50 years. Their products are used by fire departments across the country, including right here in Philadelphia.

The hoses go through rigorous testing before they're shipped out, including a "burst test," where pressurized water is pumped through to ensure the hose meets or exceeds safety standards.

"So it again is another way that we ensure that the quality going out of our warehouse is second to none," said Snap-tite CEO Jim Novinsky.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was the first major department in the country to fully transition to Snap-tite's firefighting hose. Lieutenant Ryan Tredenick says the protective outer layer is key: "That protective covering allows us to have direct flame contact on the hose without it burning through."

The department now has 50,000 feet of Warrior hose line spread across all 60 of its engines and regularly trains with it.

"Sometimes these fires, these temperatures can range up to 2000 degrees," said Captain Corey Hullings. "It's providing us greater safety capability and ultimate confidence... that it's not going to fail us when we're in there doing our job."

For the 200 Pennsylvanians building the equipment, there's pride in knowing their work helps protect lives.

"It really gives our employees a sense of purpose," said Novinsky. "Over the past year, we've hired over 80 new employees at both factories. And we're focused on delivering the best quality hose that we can make."

From small towns to big cities, their work helps firefighters across the country stay safe and save lives.