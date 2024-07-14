The dramatic sequence at his rally was captured in photos and on video.

How the possible assassination attempt on Donald Trump unfolded

Trump rushed off stage by Secret Service as possible shots heard at Pennsylvania rally

Trump rushed off stage by Secret Service as possible shots heard at Pennsylvania rally

Trump rushed off stage by Secret Service as possible shots heard at Pennsylvania rally

Trump rushed off stage by Secret Service as possible shots heard at Pennsylvania rally

BUTLER, Pa. -- Donald Trump was only minutes into his rally speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening when gunshots rang out, he dropped behind the lectern and he was swarmed by Secret Service agents.

The possible assassination attempt on the former president left at least one bystander dead, according to officials. The shooter, who officials said apparently fired multiple rounds from outside the venue's security perimeter, is also dead.

Trump was said to be "fine" after being taken to a local medical facility for treatment, a spokesperson for the former president said. The U.S. Secret Service also confirmed Trump is "safe" and that it was actively investigating what occurred.

Talking about border security as shots heard

The former president was talking about immigration and criticizing the Biden administration's handling of the border to his crowd of supporters gathered at farm grounds in Butler County just before the violence unfolded.

Trump was pointing toward a screen displaying information the Trump campaign had prepared about border security.

"That arrow is the lowest amount of illegal immigration ever in recorded history into our country, and then, and then the worst president in the history of our country took over, and look what happened to our country, probably 20 million people. And you know, that's a little bit old, that chart, that chart's a couple of months old," Trump said as he pointed to the screen.

"And if you want to really see something, that said, take a look what happened," Trump said before the shots were first heard around 6:19 p.m. ET.

Trump raised his hand to his right ear just as the shots rang out then quickly crouched below his lectern, as Secret Service agents -- heard saying "get down!" on audio from the podium mic -- swarmed around him.

'Get down!'

Some in the crowd were screaming as additional shots were fired.

After about a minute, and after someone, possibly an agent, yelled the shooter was down, Trump stood up while helped and surrounded by Secret Service agents.

As he got to his feet, Trump could be heard telling the agents, "Let me get my shoes."

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

"I got you sir, I got you," one agent said.

Trump raises his fist

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As he was rushed off -- Trump repeatedly raised his fist in the air toward the crowd who responded with a roar.

As he was ushered off the stage, blood could be seen on his right ear and streaming down his face.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Secret Service agents continued to surround him as he made his way down the steps and was rushed into a black SUV.

As agents tried to get him inside the vehicle, he once again turned to the crowd and raised his fist for all to see.

The motorcade then rushed away.