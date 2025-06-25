How to save as summer childcare prices skyrocket

As summer begins, it means more fun for kids, but more costs for parents.

That's because the costs of child care skyrockets as parents look to keep their kids busy all day long.

"Parents are having to juggle their kids being out of school, and now they're not just in after school care, they're needing care all day long," says Beth Klongpayabal, Savings.com Analytics Manager.

A recent survey from Savings.com found childcare costs increase more than 300% in the summer months for a typical family.

Experts say it is important to look for free activities - like going to parks or libraries.

"Kind of plan around 'these are the free events' that we're going to load our summer up with and we're going to have a great time, but it's not going to break the bank," says Klongpayabal.

Experts also say to speak to your friends and family about the added cost, and ask them for help with childcare.