Hue Boba: family-run bubble tea shop steeped in Vietnamese tradition

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thuy Nguyen is the owner of Hue Boba Cafe, and behind every recipe is a family effort. The shop is designed by her husband, the recipes developed by her daughter, a freshman at Academy of Palumbo High School.

The cafe is named for the Vietnamese city where Thuy was born, but Hue can also mean color and purple is a prominent hue in their signature drinks like the boba topped with taro sea salt foam. Their signature Sea Salt Coffee is Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk and a sea salt foam. Favorites include the egg coffee and coconut coffee. They also make matcha and milk teas and a small menu of Asian favorites-from pandan and Hong Kong style waffles to ramen and banh mi.

The family is also offering free Vietnamese language lessons on Sundays at the cafe. Those classes, they say, are open to anyone over the age of 16.

Hue Boba Cafe | Facebook

4600 Woodland Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19143

(267) 233-7150 huebobacafe@gmail.com