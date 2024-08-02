Hunter Biden to be sentenced on gun crime a week after Election Day

Biden faces up to 25 years in prison, but will likely get much less.
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, will face sentencing for his three-count felony conviction on Nov. 13, just one week after the presidential election.
The video is from a previous report.
Biden was found guilty in June by a Delaware jury of violating the law when he obtained a firearm in 2018, at a time when he was addicted to drugs. For the three felony convictions, Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison -- though legal experts believe he will not serve time as a first-time and nonviolent offender.
President Joe Biden has repeatedly pledged to not pardon his son, including in an interview with "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir.
Hunter Biden faces a separate criminal trial in September on federal tax charges. He has pleaded not guilty.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.