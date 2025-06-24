iCreate Cafe: LGBTQ-owned vegan cafe in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, PA. (WPVI) -- At iCreate Cafe, Owner Ash Khalil is a one-man band, making and serving Mediterranean and traditional Syrian favorites like baked falafel wraps, hummus, baba ganoush and Za'atar Mana'eesh.

He also offers more fast food style vegan favorites like black bean burger, falafel burger and Philly cheesesteaks that can be made with a variety of plant-based proteins.

The cafe's tagline is 'Turn your Health Around," and it follows Ash's personal journey.

He was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2006, at age 29. He changed his diet after seeing a documentary on the connection between meat eating and cancer. It started as a vegetarian cafe and then, a few years later, when Ash decided to go vegan, he made the cafe vegan too. In 2017, he met his now husband, Andre there. The two were married in the cafe dining room in 2018, and Ash started flying the Pride flag outside. To communicate to others that iCreate was a safe space. But he only came out to how own family in March of this year.

He and his husband own an AirBnB above the cafe and offer guests 50% off the cafe on their first visit. He offers cooking classes too and says he wants the cafe to feel like home, and customers to feel like family.

iCreate Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

130 King Street, Pottstown, Pa. 19464

(484) 312-0404