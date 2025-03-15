Frantic 911 call from Idaho college quadruple murder case released: 'She's not waking up'

Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four college students on Nov. 13, 2022.

MOSCOW, Idaho -- The dramatic 911 call has been released from the day University of Idaho students discovered one of their friends unconscious in what would become a shocking quadruple murder case that captivated the country.

A crying woman told the dispatcher, "Something has happened in our house, and we don't know what."

Another woman took the phone and said, "One of the roommates is passed out. And she was drunk last night and she's not waking up."

"Oh, and they saw some man in their house last night," she added, in a haunting moment.

Texts give insights to what was said and observed prior to four fatal stabbings.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle at the girls' off-campus house in Moscow in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Chapin, Kernodle's boyfriend, was sleeping over at the time.

Two roommates inside survived, including one roommate who said in the middle of the night she saw a man in black clothes and a mask walking past her in the house, according to court documents.

The roommate said she didn't recognize the man, who she said walked toward the house's sliding glass door. She described him as 5-foot-10 or taller, and "not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows," according to documents.

On the frantic 911 call, rapid breathing is heard before one of the callers says, "She's passed out -- what's wrong?"

The distressed caller then tells the dispatcher, "She's not waking up."

The woman continues crying and breathing heavily.

Then a man takes the phone. The dispatcher asks, "Is she breathing?" and the man replies, "No."

Newly-released court documents show lawyers for accused killer Brian Kohberger argue he should not have to face the death penalty at his upcoming trial because of his autism diagno

Police believe the murders took place between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m., but the 911 call wasn't made until 11:58 a.m.

The surviving roommates called and texted the victims multiple times between 4:19 a.m. and 4:32 a.m. -- and the victims never answered, according to court documents.

At 10:23 a.m., the surviving roommates again texted Goncalves and Mogen, according to the documents.

At 11:50 a.m -- just before the 911 call -- the roommates called someone outside of the house.

Kohberger, who was a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University at the time of the murders, was arrested in December 2022.

He's charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he's set to go to trial in August.

ABC News' Jenna Harrison and Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.