Bryan Kohberger's defense reveals alleged details from night of arrest at parent's Pennsylvania home

Lawyers for Bryan Kohberger claim officers didn't properly advise him of his rights at the time of his arrest.

There are new developments in the Idaho college murders case as defense attorneys are challenging key evidence that they say was improperly obtained by police, including search warrants and DNA.

New court filings from Bryan Kohberger's defense team depict a chaotic night when the former PhD student was arrested at his parent's home in the Pennsylvania Poconos.

His lawyers claim that during the raid, law enforcement broke the front door of the home, shattered the sliding glass door of the basement and held the entire family at gunpoint. They also allege that while Kohberger was "zip tied at his hands and surrounded by police at gun point," he "made statements to his arresting officers," despite "not having his rights read to him."

Now, they want those statements thrown out, along with other key pieces of evidence lead defense attorney Anne Taylor argues were "illegally gathered by law enforcement using his genetic information."

Authorities linking Kohberger to the crime after they say they found DNA that was a "statistical match" on the button snap of a knife sheath at the crime scene where Xana Kernolde, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin were found stabbed to death.

"When law enforcement uses that positive match and then says, well, we need to go and get a search warrant because we have a positive match for Bryan Kohberger, that the DNA evidence is tainted and anything comes from it is fruit from a poisonous tree," said ABC News contributor Brian Buckmire.

The defense, who says Kohberger is innocent, claiming without that genetic information, there could have been no request for his phone records which prosecutors also say implicate him.

Taylor is also challenging the way authorities gathered search warrants, especially pertaining to the search of Kohberger's car, a white Hyundai Elantra, as well as his Apple and Amazon accounts.

Taylor says the warrants lacked probable cause.

The trial is set for August and we are still awaiting the judge's decision on the defense's request to have the death penalty taken off the table.

