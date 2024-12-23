'Illumination' at Coca-Cola Park is full of holiday fun for the whole family

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 6abc is celebrating the holidays with a look at festive and bright ideas for the whole family.

We're highlighting the inaugural year for "Illumination" at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.

The home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been transformed into a winter wonderland, packed with tons of fun.

With over 1.2 million lights, a train you can ride on, festive food and drinks, igloo rentals on the field, pictures with Elsa and the big guy himself, Santa Claus, there's plenty to see and do around the ball park.

There are even trees decorated by local businesses and organizations. Each organization picks a charity their tree supports.

Visitors to Illumination can scan the QR code accompanying the tree to donate $1, essentially voting for their favorite tree.

Half goes to the charity associated with the tree, and the other half goes to IronPigs charities.

Tickets are available online at illuminationlv.com or can be purchased at the gate.