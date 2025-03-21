Immaculata University Professor Dr. Joshua Weikert competing on 'Jeopardy!' tonight

Friday night on "Jeopardy!," Dr. Joshua Weikert, a professor, Army Reserve officer and state legislative aide from Collegeville is competing!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friday night on "Jeopardy!," a professor, Army Reserve officer and state legislative aide from Collegeville is competing!

Dr. Joshua Weikert is a lifelong fan of the show and he's been preparing for this moment since he was young.

Weikert has been taking the online test for Jeopardy! for more than ten years before he finally got a call to be a part of the show.

He's a Professor of Political Science at Immaculata University and the school is planning a big watch party for his debut tonight.

Weikert has pledged 10% of any winnings to a scholarship fund for veterans and their families.

"Jeopardy!" airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on 6abc.