The Impact of the 'No Kings' Protest in Philadelphia

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- Host Brian Taff and the Panel discussed the massive turn out for the 'No Kings' Protest in Philadelphia and what that signals to the current administration. Other topics include the House in Harrisburg passing the 292 Million Dollar Transit funding bill that could help with SEPTA, the FIFA Club World Cup tournament kick-off in the city, continuing financial woes for local colleges and universities, and the real reason Amazon is making a big AI investment in Pennsylvania. Get the inside story with David Dix, Guy Ciarrocchi, Maureen Rush and Alison Young.