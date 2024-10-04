Investigation: Imposter rideshare drivers are an increasing problems, PPA warns

Authorities warn the issue is only expected to get worse with the Phillies in the playoffs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials say imposter rideshare drivers are an increasing problem.

They're drivers who don't work on licensed platforms like Uber and Lyft or for metered taxis.

Authorities warn the issue is only expected to get worse with the Phillies in the playoffs.

The Investigative Team found these drivers are approaching people at high volume locations, including not only sporting events but at concerts and the airport.

When our team went to the Philadelphia International Airport to see the issue firsthand, within a few minutes of sitting at the rideshare taxi pickup, we were approached and asked if we "needed a ride."

"I got square. You can pay me cash or Venmo," said the driver.

Time and time again drivers solicited us and others.

"I can take you for the same price," said another driver.

"No...I'll wait," replied our producer.

Abby Holmes told us she is among those who've been approached for illegal rides.

"I've seen this more than once. I saw it once at the Mann Center and then I saw it again at the airport," said Holmes. "It is terrifying because there is no way to know who that is. It is not being tracked at all and if something were to happen, there is nothing you can do to report it you are just getting in a random person's van," she added.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority's Taxi and Limo Division oversees not only taxis but rideshare companies in the city.

Our team joined them on their own sting at Citizens Bank Park after a Phillies game last week.

It took just a few minutes before an undercover enforcement officer was approached.

"You picked up two undercover PPA inspectors," Chad Pradelli said to the driver.

In just a couple of hours, we watched as inspectors busted more than a half dozen drivers.

While our team was with them, our producer was even approached as well.

"Do I want an Uber?" she responded to the driver. "No thanks, I will wait."

"How often do you give people rides without using the platform?" Chad Pradelli asked another driver. "This is my first time," he replied.

"In reality, I do application only," said another driver who was busted.

"But you didn't do it this time?" responded Chad Pradelli.

"It's the first time," the driver laughed.

"Everyone says it's the first time," said Pradelli.

"I swear to God," said that driver.

The drivers cited by the Parking Authority had their vehicles towed and must pay a $1,000 fine to retrieve them.

The PPA says it does these operations several times a month.

"Bottom line -- do you want your daughter in a vehicle with someone she doesn't know and that hasn't been vetted, maybe isn't properly insured?" said PPA Enforcement Officer James Burke.

Rich Lazer runs the PPA. He calls the issue an uphill battle.

"You get in a car, somebody tells you $50, and you swipe the card. And then you get home, or the next day, and the charge is over $200 and then there's no way to track that down," said Lazer.

Lazer said some of these drivers work legitimately on platforms like Uber and Lyft and do some rides off platforms to make more money. But he warns, many do not and just work illegally.

"It is scary because you are not agreeing to any Uber or Lyft terms. It is whatever the terms they decide while you are in the car with them," said Holmes.

Ironically, we watched as the drivers caught in the undercover operation walked away needing a ride of their own.

"Go on the platform. Do it the right way and you don't have a problem," said Burke.

So far this year, the PPA says it issued 45 citations and impounded 44 vehicles this year.