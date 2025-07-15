Indo Spice brings the flavors of Indonesia to South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Indo Spice features authentic Indonesian cuisine with a specific style that is new to Philadelphia. The chef who created the menu is from Makassar, a city on the Sulawesi Island of Indonesia, and he has brought family recipes to the South Philadelphia restaurant. It is Philadelphia's first eatery featuring the dishes of Makassar.

Benny Pangalila is the chef and along with partners Gunner Raharjo and Jefry Andrias the three Indonesian immigrants have created a space that shares their culture through food. The trio also decorated the walls with works from Indonesian artists and a wooden map proudly displays their island country that is located between the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

The food features different levels of spice, ingredients imported straight from Indonesia and recipes that Benny grew up with in Makassar. They are open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week.

1421 West Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145