Local influencer accused of scamming multiple event planners | Investigation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local influencer is accused of hosting events and then duping the vendors he hired by failing to pay for services.

Several alleged victims have come forward to the Investigative Team.

His name is Will Walker, and his business motto is "Where there's a will, there's a way." But several companies in our area say his way hurts small businesses and leaves their owners out thousands of dollars.

Bobby Morganstein has been building out parties and events for three decades.

Will Walker

He says he's always been paid until the summer of 2023. That's when Will Walker ordered 250 chairs for an event.

He says Walker provided a credit card for the $500 down payment. It went through, but Morganstein says when Walker went to pay the $3,000 balance, his troubles began.

"We have paperwork showing that 11 times he kept trying to go through with different stolen credit cards," Morganstein told investigative reporter Chad Pradelli.

A few days later, he says that the initial down payment got charged back by the credit card company for fraud. Morganstein caught the alleged scheme before providing his service.

"We put the name in our system and we'll never do business with this person again," added Morganstein.

But fast forward to last summer, and Morganstein got a call from a Corey Rose to rent drapes for a last-minute 40th birthday party. Rose gave Morganstein a check for $4,700 shortly before the party.

"I have the bank check. I feel pretty comfortable at this point," said Morganstein.

And the check was even written in Will Walker's name, but Morganstein's employees didn't catch it. A few days later, after outfitting the party with drapes, Morganstein says, "My bank calls me back and tells me it's a fake bank check."

Tess Riehs, a florist in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section, knows the names Rose and Walker and alleges she was also victimized. She says a Corey Rose called and wanted $4,000 worth of roses for a birthday party in December for none other than a Will Walker.

She says he paid a $2,300 deposit with a credit card over the phone. A few days before the event, a man who appeared on surveillance to be Will Walker visited her store, claiming to be Tyreek.

He paid the balance due in cash, and Riehs says she filled the order.

"And about a week and a half later, we got a letter in the mail that the $2,300 was submitted as fraud," Riehs tells Action News.

Both Morganstein and Riehs say Corey Rose and Tyreek's phone numbers are the same as Will Walker's phone number, raising questions about the use of possible aliases.

"Then I put it all together and realized that we're all being scammed by the same person," Morganstein says.

Riehs filed a police report and also posted a warning about doing business with Will Walker on social media. She says other businesses in the small world of event planning began expressing similar issues with Walker.

Three other businesses reported similar allegations to the investigative team and authorities, and Walker was charged with theft by deception, forgery and other charges in late May.

The Investigative Team approached Walker outside his initial court hearing, and he took off running from our cameras.

The alleged victims say that they believe in most of the cases, Walker was using stolen credit cards. And records they provided the Investigative Team appears to show different cards with various zipcodes, some chargebacks were labled fraud by the banks.

"It's just you feel violated because, you know, we work hard for every dollar," Morganstein concluded.

Walker is due back in court on July 17. Police continue to investigate.