One injured after plane crashes near airport in Lakewood, New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- One person was injured after a plane crash on Thursday afternoon in Ocean County, New Jersey.

It happened at the Lakewood Township Municipal Airport.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the damaged plane on the ground not far from the runway.

There was no word on the condition of the person who was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.