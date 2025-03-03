Injured fox named 'Bingo' being sought in Gloucester County community

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in locating an injured fox named Bingo.

She's been spotted several times near the Senior Center on Greentree Road in Washington Twp.

Officials say she has a piece of flexible plastic vent stuck around her neck. She also has one leg trapped and appears to be suffering from mange.

Concerns are rising, particularly as she may be pregnant.

The nonprofit "An Itch in Time - Mangy Fox Rescue" is actively working to trap her.

Police urge the public not to feed Bingo, as this complicates those rescue efforts.