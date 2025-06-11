Inmate mistakenly released from Philadelphia prison recaptured 'in less than 24 hours'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An inmate who was mistakenly released from custody has been recaptured, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jamal Burkett, 53, was re-arrested around 7 a.m. on Wednesday in the 7900 block of Lindbergh Boulevard in Philadelphia.

Burkett was mistakenly released from Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility on May 14 after officials said local charges were satisfied.

However, Burkett was also serving a 192-month sentence after he pled guilty in 2023 to assault on a federal officer and weapons possession after he discharged a firearm multiple times at a Philadelphia police officer who was assigned to a federal task force.

The Marshal Service discovered the mistake during an audit on June 10, a warrant was immediately issued and he was taken into custody without incident the next day at a family member's apartment in Southwest Philadelphia.

"Capturing Burkett in less than 24 hours after being notified of his release is truly exceptional," said Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy for the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force.

