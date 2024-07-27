How Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential bid impacts Pennsylvania | Inside Story

Matt O'Donnell moderates this panel discussing a plethora of recent political events and how it will impact the swing state of Pennsylvania.

They talked about President Joe Biden's surprising exit from the presidential race and his immediate endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris officially launched her historic presidential bid, garnering many local political endorsements and helping Democrats break fundraising records.

How will former President Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance pivot their campaign messaging, and how will this affect down-ballot races such as the Pa. and New Jersey Senate races?

Another significant development, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez is set to resign later in August. Is this a sure win for Democrat Representative Andy Kim?

Join Matt O'Donnell and panelists Melissa Robbins, Neil Oxman, Farah Jimenez, and Rich Thau for the Inside Story.