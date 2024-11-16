Issues that resonated most with Pennsylvania voters in the 2024 election | Inside Story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Sarah Bloomquist and the panel discussed the full scope of the results from the 2024 presidential election.

They spoke about voter turnout in regards to Pennsylvania and Philadelphia specifically, sharing their opinions on why the levels of voting for traditional Democrats were down significantly in almost all demographics.

They went on to discuss the 'blame game' happening within the Democratic Party, and how the current messaging didn't resonate with voters in the Commonwealth.

They discussed what issues resonated with voters who supported Donald Trump.

Is Governor Josh Shapiro the only winner in this cycle, gaining more publicity?

As of this taping, there is a recount happening for the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania.

There is a 24,000 vote gap favoring Dave McCormick vs Bob Casey, with approximately 80,000 more provisional ballots yet to be counted and several 'legal battles' being waged to exclude more 'disputed' ballots.

City Council holds hearings for the proposed Sixers Arena in Center City.

And finally, what do our panelists want to see from the Trump Administration in the coming years?

On the show: Guy Ciarrocchi, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Mark Segal, and Alison Young