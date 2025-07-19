INSIDE STORY: JULY 20, 2025

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- This Sunday, Sarah Bloomquist talks to our panel of insiders about a number of issues, including the AFSCME DC 33 strike. Who were the winners and losers and will the rank and file vote yes on the deal?

President Donald Trump and Senator David McCormick hosted a summit this week on bringing billions of investment dollars to make Pennsylvania a major AI hub. The panel discusses whether this is a good deal for the Commonwealth.

Also this week, two dozen state attorneys general joined Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and North Carolina AG Jeff Jackson in suing the Trump administration for withholding $6B in federal funding for education programs. This on top of the Supreme Court green-lighting Trump's dissolution of the Department of Education. What does this mean for our schools?

Plus, the PA GOP seems poised to put forth Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity as a candidate for governor in September, nearly a half year earlier than usual. The panel talks about the rationale for the early endorsement and Garrity's potential candidacy.

And, on the Democratic side, a number of local politicians are part of a new group called "Majority Democrats" - younger elected officials looking to solve the party's identity crisis, and they say they're willing to challenge the orthodoxy. Is this the foundation for a new party? What do they need to do to be heard and revitalize the party? Our insiders chime in.